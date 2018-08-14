DeVante Parker week-to-week with a broken finger

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker said in June that his career hasn’t gone to plan since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft and his summer isn’t going according to plan either.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday that Parker has a finger injury and can’t catch the ball right now. Per multiple reports, the specific injury is a broken middle finger on his right hand.

Gase termed the timeline for his return to action as week-to-week and said he wouldn’t speculate about Parker’s availability for the start of the regular season, although multiple reports have the team “hopeful” he’ll be ready to play.

Reports from Dolphins camp this summer have had cornerback Xavien Howard getting the better of Parker in their practice matchups, so things weren’t going all that well for the receiver even before he was injured.

Kenny Stills has been bothered by an ankle injury of late, which leaves Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson as the top healthy receivers on the Miami depth chart.