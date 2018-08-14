Dez Bryant set to visit Browns on Thursday

Getty Images

It took some back and forth for everything to fall into place, but wide receiver Dez Bryant‘s visit with the Browns is on the calendar.

Dianna Marie Russini of ESPN reported on Tuesday that Bryant will be in Cleveland to meet with the team on Thursday. Bryant said last week that he “wouldn’t mind” playing for the Browns, but wanted “to be right first.”

Wherever he is in that process, a couple of Browns players have already said they’d like to see Bryant join them in Cleveland. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry have both made their pitches for the team to sign the former Cowboys wideout.

Head coach Hue Jackson didn’t make the same pitch, but said you can’t have too many good players as long as the fit is right for the organization.