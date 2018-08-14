Dirk Koetter shrugs off practice fight, ends practice early

AP

This is the time of year when training camp fights are practically commonplace, though some recent rumbles have taken it to extremes.

Whether it was Jaguars defensive players fighting with each other, or the Jets and Washington throwing down, or the Dolphins cutting a guy after he threw an elbow at a teammate, tempers are as high as the temperatures. But Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter remains cool about it.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, two Buccaneers players got into it during the final period in Monday’s practice, so Koetter had players run gassers and ended practice at that point, in following with his zero tolerance policy.

“We had a fight. Big deal. I mean, it’s football,” said Koetter, who has a policy of sending players off if they throw at a teammate during drills. “That was one of our best practices of the year right there. It just didn’t end on a positive note from the fight standpoint. You’re dreaming if you think that stuff’s not going to happen in football. . . .

“I don’t think twice about that. It’s over, and what happened happened. It’s just the way it is.”

Many such fights are rooted in teams being tired of looking at themselves (though sometimes inviting another team in ratchets up the intensity). And the Bucs are about to embark on two days of joint workouts with the Titans. Koetter said he’s already discussed things with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, and he plans to send any players who fight off the field.

We’ll see if the deterrent works.