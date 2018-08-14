Dolphins bringing back Kendall Langford

Getty Images

The Dolphins just cut a defensive tackle from taking a shot at a teammate, and replaced him with someone they know.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are signing veteran defensive tackle Kendall Langford.

Langford spent his first four years with the Dolphins, then had stints with the Rams and Colts, and spent time last year with the Saints and Colts. The 32-year-old was released by the Texans in November.

He takes the roster spot created when they cut Gabe Wright, after Wright threw an elbow at running back Kenyan Drake.