Donald Penn off PUP list, playing right tackle

Donald Penn has a new position to go with his restructured contract.

Penn was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and then took part in his first practice of training camp. According to multiple reports from that practice, Penn spent that session at right tackle.

Penn had been the team’s left tackle, but they put first-round pick Kolton Miller at the spot while Penn was recovering from foot surgery. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Penn’s move is expected to be a long-term one as the Raiders put together their offensive line for this season.

Prior to his activation from the PUP list, Penn and the Raiders agreed to rework his contract. The deal reportedly includes more guaranteed money for Penn over the two years left on the deal in exchange for other team-friendly parameters.