Donald Penn on moving to RT: I’ll do whatever it takes to win

Donald Penn hasn’t played much right tackle. He did it as a freshman at Utah State in 2002 and took 24 snaps there in the 2016 season opener after after an injury to Menelik Watson, according to Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic.

That’s the extent of Penn’s experience on the right side of the line.

But when Penn showed up for work Tuesday, fresh off the physically unable to perform list, the Raiders informed Penn he would move to right tackle. Oakland wants rookie Kolton Miller, a first-round pick, at left tackle.

“I’m not going to play much longer. I want to win,” Penn, 35, said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

On Monday, Penn agreed to a restructured contract to remain with the Raiders.

Penn has played 174 of a possible 176 games in his career, missing two last season after his injury. Every one of his 170 starts came at left tackle.

He broke the practice huddle and began going to his familiar spot Tuesday when Gabe Jackson reminded him.

“Awkward, rusty,” Penn said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be permanent.”