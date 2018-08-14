Donald Penn on moving to RT: I’ll do whatever it takes to win

Posted by Charean Williams on August 14, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

Donald Penn hasn’t played much right tackle. He did it as a freshman at Utah State in 2002 and took 24 snaps there in the 2016 season opener after after an injury to Menelik Watson, according to Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic.

That’s the extent of Penn’s experience on the right side of the line.

But when Penn showed up for work Tuesday, fresh off the physically unable to perform list, the Raiders informed Penn he would move to right tackle. Oakland wants rookie Kolton Miller, a first-round pick, at left tackle.

“I’m not going to play much longer. I want to win,” Penn, 35, said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

On Monday, Penn agreed to a restructured contract to remain with the Raiders.

Penn has played 174 of a possible 176 games in his career, missing two last season after his injury. Every one of his 170 starts came at left tackle.

He broke the practice huddle and began going to his familiar spot Tuesday when Gabe Jackson reminded him.

“Awkward, rusty,” Penn said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be permanent.”

9 responses to “Donald Penn on moving to RT: I’ll do whatever it takes to win

  3. Will Penn organize the o-line not to pass-block for Carr the way he did in the Redskins game last year? Penn played terribly in 2017, is washed-up and is a team cancer. Given all this, a good HC would’ve cut him (along with Lynch).

  4. araidersfan says:
    August 14, 2018 at 4:17 pm
    Yeah, ok. That’s why Derek Carr calls him one of his best friends on the team. The true cancer (Crabtree) is gone. Don’t you think if Penn organized a high school move like that he would still be on the team? Why do you always come here and stir up nonsense? Come on, man. Either grow up or find another hobby.

  8. Three weeks away from the season opener and the Raiders are asking a 35 year old retread to play OL right tackle for the first time in his career? Man, that is total hot garbage right there.

  9. “I’m not going to play much longer. I want to win,”

    Ha, ha, ha, ha, that’s a real knee slapper, wanting to win then choosing to play for the Raiders. One winning season since 2003.

