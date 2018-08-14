Doug Pederson: We’re happy with where Alshon Jeffery is

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in February and has yet to make it onto the practice field since going in for the operation.

Jeffery is on the physically unable to perform list and a report this week from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media indicated that Jeffery could remain on the PUP list when the regular season gets underway. If that’s the case, he’ll be ineligible to play for the first six weeks of the regular season.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about that report on Tuesday. Pederson didn’t say if that was a possibility, but did say that the team likes where Jeffery is at this point.

“You know what, I’m not going to comment on that because we’re monitoring his progress, it’s day-to-day, we’re happy where he’s at, and we’ll continue to do that,” Pederson said, via Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice. “But I’m not sure where that came from.”

Nelson Agholor has also been out of practice recently with what Pederson called a lower body injury, but the coach said the team expects him back for Week 1.