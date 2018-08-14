Former Raiders cornerback Sean Smith released from jail

Getty Images
Sean Smith‘s not in an NFL camp at the moment, but he’s a free agent in every definition of the word.
According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Smith was released from jail Tuesday morning, after serving five months of a one-year sentence for one felony count of assault with great bodily injury.
Smith entered a guilty plea in March, after being charged with beating and stomping his sister’s boyfriend. The Raiders released him shortly thereafter
It’s unclear if anyone will give the 31-year-old a chance to play again, but he’s apparently preparing himself, according to his first tweet upon his release.
It wasn’t so long ago when teams considered him a valuable player, as the Raiders gave him a four-year, $40 million contract in 2016.