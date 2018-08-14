Former Raiders cornerback Sean Smith released from jail

Getty Images

Sean Smith‘s not in an NFL camp at the moment, but he’s a free agent in every definition of the word.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Smith was released from jail Tuesday morning, after serving five months of a one-year sentence for one felony count of assault with great bodily injury.

Smith entered a guilty plea in March, after being charged with beating and stomping his sister’s boyfriend. The Raiders released him shortly thereafter

It’s unclear if anyone will give the 31-year-old a chance to play again, but he’s apparently preparing himself, according to his first tweet upon his release.

Finally FREE!!!!!!! So much to say but I’m headed to the gym. I’ll catch up wit y’all later 😎✌🏾 — Sean Smith (@SeanSMITH24) August 14, 2018

It wasn’t so long ago when teams considered him a valuable player, as the Raiders gave him a four-year, $40 million contract in 2016.