If Browns win a game, there will be free beer in Cleveland

Bud Light

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in February, Bud Light helped tackle Lane Johnson make good on a vow to give fans free beer by stocking bars along the parade route with suds.

The company has similar plans to celebrate a more modest victory when and if it happens this season. They are putting “victory fridges” with 200-300 bottles of beer in spots around Cleveland that will remain locked until the Browns win a game.

Should that happen, a wireless signal will unlock the fridges and any people of age will be able to drink to their team’s long-awaited win.

“Obviously, we are nowhere near satisfied with our win totals in recent seasons, and our fans deserve much better,” Browns chief operating officer Dave Jenkins said, via ESPN.com. “While some may characterize it as celebrating one victory, we view this as an opportunity to thank Browns fans for their unwavering support while also looking forward to our goal of rewarding Cleveland with a consistently winning football team.”

The first shot at cracking the seal will come against the Steelers on September 9.