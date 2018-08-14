If Khalil Mack is traded, Packers are the betting favorites to land him

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 14, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

As Khalil Mack continues his lengthy holdout, there’s increasing talk that the Raiders could trade him. If they do, the Packers appear to be the leading candidates to acquire him.

The sports book Bovada is taking odds on which team Mack will play for after the October 30 trade deadline, and the Packers, at 11-4 odds, are the favorites. They’re followed by the Bills at 7-1, the Cowboys, Colts and Jets at 8-1, Washington at 9-1 and the Steelers at 12-1.

There’s no doubt that Mack is a player who would help the Packers’ defense, but there are reasons to think a trade could be a long shot. It would take a lot to pry Mack away from the Raiders, and just how much are the Packers willing to give up? The Packers have two first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft, their own and the one they acquired in a draft-day trade with the Saints. Would they give up both first-round picks for Mack? That seems doubtful, but it’s probably what the Raiders would want if they’re going to trade him.

And then there’s the issue of the enormous cap hit Mack will have. No team is going to trade for Mack without getting him to agree to a long-term contract, and Mack isn’t going to sign for anything less than an enormous payday, perhaps rivaling whatever Aaron Donald and the Rams agree to for the biggest payday for a defensive player in NFL history. It may be hard to convince a team to give up a fortune in draft picks for the right to pay Mack a fortune in cash. It would be especially tough for the Packers, who are negotiating what may end up being the biggest contract in NFL history with Aaron Rodgers, to also manage to fit the biggest defensive player’s contract in NFL history under their salary cap, and still build a deep roster elsewhere.

That’s why the safest bet is that that Mack will remain a Raider. Those odds are 3-2.

24 responses to “If Khalil Mack is traded, Packers are the betting favorites to land him

  3. As a long time Packers fan, I say the chances of the Packers trading for Mack are slim and none. The Packers still haven’t handed the keys to the vault to Rodgers yet, and after they do, there won’t be nearly enough money to pay a guy like Mack.

  5. Gotta believe Gruden is angling towards this.

    He does not value those Buck and Jack guys in his 4-3. It’s why he moved Bruce back to DE (which Irvin loves). Mack is devalued in a 4-3. They probably feel like that money can be better spent on other positions.

  7. Must be slow news day. Let me explain how this works. He’s already under team control for 2018 because of his 5th year option. Then he can be tagged for the next 2 years after that. He isn’t going anywhere til at least 2020. You don’t let players with 1st ballot HOF talent walk away just as they are entering their prime.

  9. If Thompson was still GM, I’d say there’d be zero chance of the Packers trading for him. No one still knows the full extent of what Gutekunst is willing to do concerning a situation like this. Bottom line though, is that Mack wants a new contract before he reports. That means the Packers better be allowed to negotiate with Mack and work out a deal before any serious talks of what compensation they would give the Raiders for him.

  10. The only increasing talk is coming from speculation based on nothing other than a top player is holding out and a belief that Mark Davis is somehow too poor to afford NFL contracts even though the income from shared revenue alone is enough to run an NFL team. It will continue until Mack shows up at which time the talk will then turn to will the Raiders trade him before the deadline? Just never ends with all the talking heads wanting to give “hot takes.”

  14. Here we go… Our daily update on where Mack will be traded, how Gruden doesn’t value him, how the Raiders are broke and all the days that have gone by that the two sides haven’t been in contact. MACK WILL BE A RAIDER. HE’S NOT BEING TRADED.

  15. It will never happen but the unknown wildcard is whether Khalil Mack values a chance at a Superbowl ring over being the highest paid player at his position. If so, then maybe he’ll take less than the highest amount to sign with Green Bay. If he just wants money, chances are he will stay with Oakland or if he never wants a Superbowl ring, they might as well trade him to the Vikings.

  16. With Mack’s piss poor attitude and the Packers being desperate I can see how people think this trade makes sense. I pray it happens. After Rodgers’ new deal, him and Mack will be taking up %50 of the Packer’s cap

  17. Devalued in a 4-3? Interesting concept. a superior edge player is a superior edge player. 4-3, 3-4, 5-2, 6-1 it does not matter. when you can set the edge and also terrorize QBs, what they call you is meaningless.

  18. ariani1985 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:26 pm
    Turd nation will be in a frenzy with this news! Than again loserville USA was happy when the 711 opened up across the stadium!

    Seriously
    How old are you

    You better ask mommy if you are past your computer time

  20. Green Bay is the only team in the NFL with 2 first round picks for the 2019 draft. They may use one of their first round picks next year on a OLB anyhow. So trading a first round pick for him not out of the question.

    Money is not a issue. Gute would not even be in discussions if the Pack couldn’t afford Mack. Those saying they can’t are either haters or ignorant to the Packers finances. Gute already knows basically what Rodgers contract is going to be for. Minor things are being hammered out betweem Russ Ball(Packers contract guy) and Aaron’s agent.

    I am not saying the Packers will trade for Mack, but there are several reasons why they are the favorites to get Mack by the trade deadline.

  22. the problem is he wants quarterback money. the only teams that can afford to pay him that kind of cash are the ones with quarterbacks on rookie contracts. teams cannot afford two guys with quarterback contracts.

  23. Mack is the first ever player to be an all pro at 2 different positions in the same year. If they trade this potential future HOFer, the league needs to take over this team.

