Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler will return from suspension Monday

AP

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said his two suspended defensive players will return to work on Monday, and that he doesn’t anticipate any problems when they return.

Via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Marrone also said the two players would not join the team on this week’s trip to Minnesota for joint practices and a preseason game.

Fowler was suspended after getting into a fight during practice with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and Ramsey after he blew up at local reporters for posting the video.

The team referred to the suspensions being for “conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player.”

Marrone didn’t offer many details, but did say he didn’t anticipate any problems between Fowler and Ngakoue moving forward.

“I don’t expect that with any of our players,” Marrone said. “In my experience, I’ve seen a lot. Things happen and they’ll take care of it.”

Marrone also didn’t elaborate when asked why Ngakoue wasn’t suspended, which should tell you everything you need to know about who the organization feels like is to blame.