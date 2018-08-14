John Elway: We might not “stand pat” at backup quarterback

Getty Images

The Broncos have pushed Chad Kelly up to the No. 2 spot on their quarterback depth chart this week after outplaying Paxton Lynch in the team’s preseason opener, but he may not remain in that spot once the regular season arrives.

General Manager John Elway said during a Tuesday appearance on 103.5 The Fox that “I’m not going to tell you we’re definitely going to stand pat” with the current options behind starter Case Keenum. Elway said a big part of that call will be deciding whether they feel Kelly can win games in the event Keenum is not available.

“We’ve got to have confidence that that guy that’s going to be the backup can play and win football games,” Elway said, via the Associated Press. “And so that’s why we’re still in that process of trying to see if we’ve got that guy behind Case. Even though Chad played very well on Saturday night — we’ll see how he does this week — but if something were to happen to Case, can he come in and continue to win football games for us? That’s the big part of the evaluation process and that’s still going on.”

Kelly will work with the second team against the Bears in joint practices and a preseason game this week. Those performances will give the Broncos a better idea of where things stand at the backup quarterback spot.