Johnathan Hankins to work out for Browns

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins‘ efforts to find a job for the 2018 season have been unsuccessful thus far, but that could change in Cleveland this week.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Hankins will work out for the Browns. Landing a job would mark a return to Ohio for Hankins, who played for Ohio State before being drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Hankins spent four seasons with the Giants and then signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Colts in 2017. He was released by Indianapolis in March after recording 44 tackles and two sacks in 15 starts last season.

Hankins visited with Washington and the Jets early in free agency.

Cabot notes that Hankins’ workout comes at a moment when defensive tackles Trevon Coley and Caleb Brantley are dealing with ankle injuries.