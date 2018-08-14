Josh Norman: Ignore the President

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
AP

Although Washington cornerback Josh Norman and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not see eye-to-eye when it comes to compensation for the men who throw footballs, they agree on one point that has become very important to the NFL in recent days.

Rodgers has said that the league and the players should ignore President Donald J. Trump as he continues to throw shade and/or tweets at the NFL over the anthem issue. Norman, in comments to Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com, has provided the same advice to the league, in more colorful fashion.

“You continue to do what you do, because guess what?” Norman said. “You have a product, and that product is f–king banking. It’s the no. 2 product in the world outside of soccer — you cannot beat it. Those checks will keep coming regardless of what you do. I wouldn’t tell them to do a f–king thing. This guy is going to out of office in two years. I think we’ll be OK. Trust me: The accounts will be fine. I wouldn’t put emphasis on it. Because the fans are going [to] come. It’s not like you’ve got scabs on the field like in 1987. So what if it’s a down year? Who gives a f–k? Next year you’ll be great. It’s not going to catastrophically disappear because one guy said something.”

While Norman is right that the NFL should simply ignore the President, those who assume he’ll be out of office in two years probably also assumed he wouldn’t be in office in the first place. Likewise, Norman’s take overlooks the reality that Trump has discovered political plutonium by accident, giving others of a similar ideology a button to repeatedly press as needed.

So whether it’s the current president or the next one or the one after that, for as long as any NFL players protest during the anthem, a prominent politician will call them and the league out for it. Because it works.

Even if it doesn’t actually impact the league’s bottom line (and there’s still no evidence that it has or will), it rallies a base and/or provides a convenient distraction whenever and wherever a convenient distraction is needed. Which means that attacks and catcalls from those in office or hoping to be in office will be part of the NFL’s new normal, regardless of whether Donald J. Trump is or isn’t sitting in the Oval Office.

Permalink 47 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

47 responses to “Josh Norman: Ignore the President

  7. “This guy is going to out of office in two years. I think we’ll be OK”

    I don’t think Josh will handle 6 1/2 more years of Trump…. Josh will be out of the league before Trump is out of the White House

  8. The last two Republican Presidents could not capture the majority of voters. Fact. If not for an antiquated Electoral College (which most Trump voters couldn’t explain if their lives depended on it,) the Despicables would not be so emboldened.

    Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Trump has got to go.

  11. Norman is right. Ignore him just like his cabinet does. Example; Trump tweets that Sessions should fire Mueller and Sessions laughs it off. If I did that to my boss i’d be gone, but Trump is weak.

  12. Out in 2 yrs, huh rocket scientist? Yeah – they said the same thing about Obama. Perhaps you should put your Communications degree from Coastal Carolina to better use.

  13. it wasn’t by accident, the Military Services are paying sponsors and the NFL let their employee’s start protesting a paid sponsor on company time.

    the NFL could sever the relationship, but then that would be a bigger PR disaster then one currently going on.

    In 2 years, the NFL has lost viewership that had taken the previous 5 years to build. The money continues to roll in, but I expect the TV viewership to be down for the 3rd year in row.

  15. Trump Train steam rolls Washington. We’re just getting started. Vision 2020.

    Josh, take a knee and see what happens. The President is the voice of the people, and the people have spoken. Take your racism and your phony degrees back to Carolina.

  19. Don’t the kneelers know that they are making things worse, not better? It seems like the lower his intelligence, the more apt the player is to kneel.

  20. Josh you better be carefull – Trum has quite a potty mouth and he will be calling you names on twitter real soon – because you know – that’s what a respected president does – calls people names like every other 5 year old does!

  21. Trump lost to the other guy by 3.5 million votes.

    A real candidate would beat him like a rented mule.

  22. Been saying this about Trump since before the election. Man is truly a fool and he won’t be in office again. His tariffs are hurting the great economy he inherited. Now we have to give aide to farmers who previously didn’t need it and companies are moving their factories over seas to avoid this stupid trade war. His support goes down every day and those who continue to support Trump look more like fools all the time. Your hate and racism will not win out.

  25. Hopefully the traitor is removed before the two years it up. either way this stain of an administration is a disgrace to country. Vote in November for the country not the treasonous GOPers

  26. It sure is a joy to watch Norman suit up in the burgundy and gold, but listening to him talk is a cringe filled roller coaster ride that never ends. Josh, please stop talking and focus on Arizona week 1.

  27. If the players truly care about the issue they would embrace the President and try to work WITH him. Currently Trump is working on prison reform and job training for prisoners to reduce recidivism. Also the President has shown a willingness to consider pardons and has reached out to NFL players to work with him on pardons as he has done successfully with Kim Kardashian. The players are acting like spoiled children.

  29. Fact….If the black vote would have shown up to the voting booth in 2016 like they did for the two Obama elections,Trump would have lost the Electoral vote. So by not voting you have essentially chosen your President. You may not like it but it is true.

  31. Ignore Josh Norman – he’s paid millions and plays like he’s paid 5 cents. What a racist action by Norman – if a white player had said that to Obama, it would have been called racist.

  34. stellarperformance says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:25 am

    The last two Republican Presidents could not capture the majority of voters. Fact. If not for an antiquated Electoral College (which most Trump voters couldn’t explain if their lives depended on it,) the Despicables would not be so emboldened.

    Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Trump has got to go.
    —————————————————————————-

    I take offense to this. Clearly the electoral college is a school (free of charge, of course. Paid for by the tax payers) that teaches you how the ‘majority’ works across the country, not just a few highly populated blue states with millions of illegal votes. Is that right? It’s right isn’t it.

  36. What’s the difference between the President telling us to not condone the players disrespecting the National Anthem, and the players going against that, and these players telling us to not listen to the President? Luckily we all live where we can make our own choices, so I won’t listen to either one of them.

  37. While his vernacular left me dizzy, the point of his take is spot on. Trump is a master at what he does, the players are not going to beat him, ever.

    If they stand he’ll gloat. If they kneel he’s gonna hiss. So they should go back to doing what they were doing before he referred to a person of color as a S.O.B. in front of an all white crowd last fall; stand and honor America, and stop giving energy to a troll.

  40. stellarperformance says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:25 am
    The last two Republican Presidents could not capture the majority of voters. Fact. If not for an antiquated Electoral College (which most Trump voters couldn’t explain if their lives depended on it,) the Despicables would not be so emboldened.

    Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Trump has got to go.

    ————————————————-

    The “antiquated electoral college” has saved us from becoming the United States of California.

  41. Trump may not even make it to 2020? Reelected? Highly doubtful.

    Unless the DNC messes up again. This is all of their fault. Nobody wanted “her” nobody liked “her”. She was the least popular candidate to ever run for office in America’s history. That is literally the only way he wins and even that is a stretch. There is a better than average chance that he will be the least popular candidate to run if he runs again. He may be a bit too busy defending himself (The People vs Donald Trump) to run for another term.

  44. There are storm clouds on the booming economy, which Trump inherited from Obama. Inflation has outpaced wage gains, Trump’s tariffs are starting to bite, and a recession in late 2019. As deeply unpopular as Trump is, if the economy goes even a little bit sour he’s toast in 2020.

    And that doesn’t even mention the likelihood that he’s going to be charged as an unidicted co-conspirator to a treasonous offense.

  45. I wouldn’t dismiss the possibility that Trump will win re-election, in a slash and burn political effort. The only thing that will dislodge him is a bad economy. In the meantime, the NFL can’t ignore him, as a significant portion of the NFL’s aging fan base is with Trump. The owners are businessmen and they know what butters their bread.

  46. 1st Amendment hypocrites. The constitution and the Bill of Rights only applies when it’s good for them. Also, Trump doesn’t like being taped yet we still don’t know what went down in the Putin Trump private secret meeting. MAMA. Make America a Monarchy Again.

  47. The guy is actually re-establishing us a to-be-taken-seriously world power….why would I want him out of office in two years? This is why you cant take ignorant people who are athletically gifted seriously. Worry about what he is doing on the world stage a little bit and stop watching late-night hooligans.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!