Kyle Shanahan: Injuries are part of football

AP

Kyle Shanahan stood on the sideline in Thursday’s exhibition game, watching one player after another exit with an injury. The 49ers had six players leave with injuries against the Cowboys, and they listed 16 players on their pre-practice injury report Monday, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

There is nothing the 49ers could have done to prevent the injuries they saw in the preseason opener, Shanahan said.

“Oh yeah, you can go through each one,” Shanahan said, via Branch. “[Tight end George] Kittle falling on his arm awkwardly and separating his shoulder, that could be prevented by not having him run the route. Guys getting concussions in games could be prevented from them not tackling people, I guess.”

Five 49ers either missed practice or had a limited practice Monday because of hamstring, groin or calf injuries. Shanahan’s answer? It’s part of football.

“Soft tissue injuries, yeah they can be prevented by having them not doing anything and sit there and just not get hurt and then it will happen in Week 1,” Shanahan said. “To me, it’s just part of [football]. I think we are pretty smart with what we do.”