Lions slash concessions prices at Ford Field

Getty Images

It worked for the Falcons. And now it may work for the Lions.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have slashed food and drink prices at Ford Field, with hot dogs and soda down to $2, and beer and cocktails as low as $3.

Some prices are lower within 60 minutes after doors open at the stadium, “at select locations.” So it’s not quite the same across-the-board reduction that the Falcons employed when opening their new stadium.

Whether this dynamic becomes a trend remains to be seen. Some teams and stadium may be reluctant to surrender the ability to bilk a captive audience. Others may realize that, if prices are cheaper, fans will: (1) have a better experience; and (2) buy even more food and drink.

With the blackout rule long gone and the quality of home viewing improving all the time, the goal should be to get people to pay the money to show up. If they don’t also have to pay exorbitant amounts for pink tubes of ground up cow and pig parts that otherwise can’t be sold along with other stuff they could get much cheaper at the local grocery store, it can’t hurt.