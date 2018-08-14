Martavis Bryant misses another practice with migraine

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant missed a second day of practice with “really bad migraines,” Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The condition has plagued Bryant for years, per Tafur.

Coach Jon Gruden confirmed Monday that Bryant missed that day’s practice with “a headache.”

Bryant made one catch for 18 yards on four targets in the Raiders’ preseason opener. He is on the second team behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.

Gruden has both criticized Bryant and praised Bryant during training camp.