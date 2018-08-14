Matthew Slater says Patriots intentions are to likely stand for anthem

Getty Images

While the NFL and NFL Players’ Association continue to discuss a resolution for the protocol for the national anthem, it’s up to individual teams and their players to determine whether they intend to continue holding protests against police brutality and social injustice during the anthem before games.

Some players have remained in the locker room for the anthem this preseason, some have remained on the field with a raised fist, and others have continued to take a knee as Colin Kaepernick first started two years ago. Similarly, some teams have not had any players decide to stage protests during the national anthem.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater of the New England Patriots said his team will not likely be one to make such public demonstrations during the anthem.

“As you saw during the preseason, the first preseason game, we all stood,” Slater said on WEEI. “I think as a team we feel that is the best thing for us to do and I think you can look for more of that moving forward.”

Despite instituting a new anthem policy earlier this year, the NFL has halted any enforcement of the policy while discussions with the NFLPA continue hoping to seek a joint resolution to the issue. Slater hopes such a resolution can be found where “everyone feels respected, everyone feels heard and we’re doing the right thing for everyone.”

“My focus now is on trying to build relationships in the community, do what I can to bridge the gap where there is a gap and use my platform in a positive way,” Slater said. “That is what I have always tried to do here throughout the course of my career and that is what I am going to continue to do. We’ll let the big wigs figure out the rest.”