Mike Tomlin won’t say Landry Jones is a lock

Most of the attention on the Steelers quarterback position has been on the newest one and the oldest one.

But one of the guys in the middle may not be as safe as he’s been in the past.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wouldn’t commit to the number of roster spots the team would use on quarterbacks, which is another way of asking if backup Landry Jones‘ job is safe.

“We’ll see where the road ends,” Tomlin said.

Jones has been with the team the last five seasons, and is valued by starter Ben Roethlisberger.

But Jones has only started five games in five seasons, and the Steelers have used mid-round picks on quarterbacks the last two years. With 2017 fourth-rounder Joshua Dobbs and 2018 third-rounder Mason Rudolph, there are younger (and cheaper) alternatives if they don’t want to keep Jones around.

Of course, there’s also the possibility the odd man out (assuming they keep three) has some value to another team, and perhaps the Steelers are just keeping their options open.