Nick Foles will “get a few plays” against Patriots this week

Posted by Josh Alper on August 14, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Tom Brady said that he’ll be in the lineup when the Patriots face the Eagles in a preseason game on Thursday and the other starting quarterback from the last matchup between those teams is set to play as well.

Nick Foles missed some practice time with spasms in his trapezius/neck area and did not play in last week’s preseason opener, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that Foles will get some action this time around.

Pederson didn’t say how much Foles will play beyond saying the quarterback will “get a few plays” against New England. Pederson also shared his general philosophy on starting quarterbacks playing in the preseason.

“I can’t speak for other teams and how they do things, but I feel it’s important that the starter still maintains timing and rhythm and just getting in the game action,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “Getting in that environment with crowd noise, another team. Game is a little faster. And just staying sharp from the quarterback’s perspective. So that’s what we try to do with our guys, our starters here. So, I do think it’s important that our guys do play leading up to Week 1.”

Whether Foles is the starter in Week 1 remains up in the air. Carson Wentz said Tuesday that he’s still aiming to be in the lineup when the Eagles host the Falcons on September 6, but thinks it’s going to be close given his current practice workload. Pederson said the team will evaluate plans for Wentz this weekend and continue to “take it day by day.”

  3. Iggles are really squeamish coming off their one Super Bowl ,,,I think they are trying to preserve it more than go for another one !

  6. Maybe Carlson Wince was having an MVP caliber year because he was surrounded by the Best Team…I don’t know…do ya think that could have anything to do with it…? Enjoy the rookie deal while you can…because once the Iggles pay Wince as if he won them a Superbowl…their window closes…just like every other MVP QB who got paid…Rodgers, Brees, Wilson etc….

  8. They are too afraid to play him more than a couple of series. Now thay we have Hightower back, Foles won’t be able to stand in the pocket all day. Smart move Philly!

  10. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:24 pm
    Iggles are really squeamish coming off their one Super Bowl ,,,I think they are trying to preserve it more than go for another one !

    WOW – reaching man, preseason remember? Can anybody make an intelligent comment on any post on this site anymore, so much hate and stupidly.

  11. “Tom Brady already looking for an out against the Eagles? If he was truly the GOAT he’d play the entire game.”

    Oh please. Starters typically play 1 quarter at most in the 2nd preseason game, and you think Brady should play the whole game with associated injury risks in a meaningless game?

    One in which the Eagles will be playing their 2nd stringers by the 2nd quarter and the 3rd stringers after halftime? What exactly would Brady beating up on the Eagles 3rd stringers prove?

  13. If you’re a top tier QB & you’re not marrying a mega rich supermodel to preserve cap space for your franchise, you’re doing it wrong.

  14. JakeBroTrill says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Tom Brady already looking for an out against the Eagles? If he was truly the GOAT he’d play the entire game. Really hate to see it.

    You do realize this is a meaningless preseason game?

  15. jdreed68 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:20 pm
    Foles will catch another touchdown.
    And the guy married to Gisele (who wears the pants) will drop one again….

  16. It looks like the Pats fans need some more training camp time with their preseason trash talk. C’mon ladies, what you’re posting is bush league. You won’t make the 53 man spouting weak sauce like that.

  17. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:24 pm
    Iggles are really squeamish coming off their one Super Bowl ,,,I think they are trying to preserve it more than go for another one !

    elmer elmer elmer,your trolling seems to become an addictive habit. you’ve become a junkie! an Eagles troll crack head! You need an intervention! please check your self into the Betty Ford clinic or something.

