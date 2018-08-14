Nick Foles will “get a few plays” against Patriots this week

AP

Tom Brady said that he’ll be in the lineup when the Patriots face the Eagles in a preseason game on Thursday and the other starting quarterback from the last matchup between those teams is set to play as well.

Nick Foles missed some practice time with spasms in his trapezius/neck area and did not play in last week’s preseason opener, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that Foles will get some action this time around.

Pederson didn’t say how much Foles will play beyond saying the quarterback will “get a few plays” against New England. Pederson also shared his general philosophy on starting quarterbacks playing in the preseason.

“I can’t speak for other teams and how they do things, but I feel it’s important that the starter still maintains timing and rhythm and just getting in the game action,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “Getting in that environment with crowd noise, another team. Game is a little faster. And just staying sharp from the quarterback’s perspective. So that’s what we try to do with our guys, our starters here. So, I do think it’s important that our guys do play leading up to Week 1.”

Whether Foles is the starter in Week 1 remains up in the air. Carson Wentz said Tuesday that he’s still aiming to be in the lineup when the Eagles host the Falcons on September 6, but thinks it’s going to be close given his current practice workload. Pederson said the team will evaluate plans for Wentz this weekend and continue to “take it day by day.”