Patrick Mahomes handles questions about pass protection like a seasoned veteran

Once upon a time, then-Colts quarterback Peyton Manning took plenty of flak for pointing to “problems in protection” after a playoff loss to the Steelers. Second-year Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows that it’s way too early for him to consider going there.

Here’s the question he was asked on Tuesday by a reporter regarding the preseason opener against Houston: “Do you feel that you were able to get into some of the things you wanted to do given the pass protection in that first preseason game?”

“I didn’t think the pass protection was as bad as some people have said it was,” Mahomes said. “I was getting the ball out and was throwing the ball. I only took one sack and I stepped up into [Mitchell] Schwartz’s guy that he was blocking. Any time you can go out there and you can get the ball out of your hands, hopefully we can make some plays.”

It would have been ludicrous for Mahomes to say anything to indicate any concerns with the quality of the blocking, especially given that he has started only one career regular-season game. The fact that someone actually tried to get him to go there possibly will make him a little leery about whoever it was that asked him that question.