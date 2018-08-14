Phillip Dorsett injured during Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

The Patriots’ final training camp practice didn’t end without a scare as Phillip Dorsett needed medical attention. Dorsett slipped on a crossing route in 11-on-11 drills, according to multiple reports.

He walked off the field on his own and returned from the medical tent to catch passes on the side from a staffer.

The Patriots, of course, were sharing no information on Dorsett’s condition, but after practice, quarterback Tom Brady did address Dorsett’s departure.

“You never like to see it,” Brady said, via CBS Boston. “Everyone wanted to go over and see how he was doing, because he’s been doing so well –- in the spring and in training camp. Hopefully he’s OK. I certainly hope he is. He’s got a great opportunity ahead of him; hopefully he takes advantage of it.”

The Patriots can hardly afford another injury at the position. They already know they will play the first four games without Julian Edelman, who will serve a suspension to start the season.