Report: Orlando Scandrick’s first visit is to Kansas City

AP

Orlando Scandrick didn’t need long to draw interest on the free agent market.

The veteran cornerback will take his first trip Tuesday night when he flies to Kansas City to meet with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Scandrick, 31, played 10 seasons in Dallas. He asked the Cowboys for his release this offseason, and Dallas saved $3 million against its salary cap in cutting him.

Washington guaranteed Scandrick only $1 million when it signed him.

Coach Jay Gruden said the team did Scandrick a favor, allowing him to hook on elsewhere before the season starts.