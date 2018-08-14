Roquan Smith’s contract dispute was the second-longest under the new CBA

Getty Images

When the NFL owners and players agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2011, one of the features was supposed to be more certainty in rookie contracts: Rookies’ salaries and signing bonuses were determined by the CBA, and so contract negotiations were supposed to be a breeze.

For the most part, it has played out that way: There are now far fewer rookies still unsigned when training camp opens than there had been under the old CBA. But rookie holdouts haven’t completely gone away.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith finally signed his rookie deal today, a rare case of a rookie remaining unsigned until after the preseason started. For Smith and the Bears, the issue was whether he would lose guaranteed money if he gets suspended. In the end, the two sides were able to find common ground.

The only rookie who has had a longer contract dispute than Smith was Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who didn’t sign until August 29, 2016.

Last year the final rookie to sign was Titans receiver Corey Davis, who signed on the first day of training camp. Most years, every rookie is in the fold before the preseason starts, so Smith’s holdout was unusual, and was a situation the new CBA was intended to avoid.