Sam Bradford will get more snaps, more throws this week

Sam Bradford played eight snaps and threw only one pass in the preseason opener. That seemed about right for most veteran starting quarterbacks.

Considering Bradford played only 91 snaps during the 2017 regular season and not since Week 2, and has joined a new team, did he want more?

“Not really, to be honest,” the Cardinals starting quarterback said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “We’ve still got a couple of preseason games left. We’ve talked all camp about coming out and establishing our physicality and being able to run the football. So to come out and do what we did, I think it’s extremely encouraging just because it has been an emphasis.

“I don’t think we could have had a better start than that.”

Coach Steve Wilks said Bradford will play more Friday when the Cardinals play the Saints.

Bradford sat out practice Monday as part of his health “plan” in his return from a knee injury.

“My body is in a great place,” Bradford said.