Saquon Barkley not practicing on Tuesday

AP

The Giants are in Detroit for joint practices with the Lions leading up to Friday’s preseason game, but not all of their players are on the field.

According to multiple reports from the practice, running back Saquon Barkley is not taking part in Tuesday’s session. Barkley suffered a hamstring strain while catching a pass in Monday’s practice, which led him to seek medical attention before the session was over.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said a short time later that the Giants will “be smart” with Barkley moving forward and Tuesday’s plan suggests cautious would be another word to use for their approach.

We’ll see if that changes over the next few days, but it seems like there’s a good chance that the second overall pick will be limited to a spectator role on this road trip.