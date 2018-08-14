Texans activate tight end Jevoni Robinson from PUP list

Getty Images

Tight end Jevoni Robinson was activated from the physically unable to perform list of the Houston Texans on Tuesday after passing his physical with the team.

Robinson spent the first two weeks of camp on the PUP list.

Robinson played college basketball at North Carolina State and Division II Barry University. After trying to forge a professional basketball career in Europe, Barry signed with the Texans practice squad late last season and was signed to a futures contract at the end of the year.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Robinson hadn’t played football since high school before joining the Texans last year.