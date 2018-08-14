Todd Bowles not happy Terrelle Pryor talked about his broken ankle

AP

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor heard it from Washington defensive backs during Tuesday’s practice and he heard it from his own head coach after the session came to an end.

Pryor revealed on Monday that the ankle injury that required him to have surgery this offseason was a broken ankle. That truthful approach to discussing his health did not go over well with head coach Todd Bowles.

“Terrelle doesn’t need to be descriptive,” Bowles said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “I feel that he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me. I’ve already handled it. We had a conversation.”

Pryor did not elaborate on his injury or anything else on Tuesday. Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports that Pryor’s only comment to the media was that he’s “ready to get the f— out of here” after three days of practice against his former team.