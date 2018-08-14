Todd Haley and Gregg Williams barking at each other in practice

Getty Images

One of the dangers of inviting the Hard Knocks cameras into your training camp is that the people you work with know they’re being filmed around the clock, and they play to those cameras.

That may have been what happened in practice yesterday, as offensive coordinator Todd Haley and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams got into a shouting match that will be great for HBO’s unscripted drama.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the flare-up started when a defensive player made contact with quarterback Baker Mayfield during a drill.

That triggered Haley to yell to the defense: “Don’t touch the [expletive] quarterback in practice! Good teams don’t do it!”

Williams replied: “Somebody’s gotta f-king block ’em.”

And so it went, two coordinators swearing at each other in front of God and everybody, until coach Hue Jackson broke it up.

“Oh, I like a little testy,” Jackson said afterward. “Testy’s good. I’m surprised we’re just now getting testy. No, they’re fine. I mean, those things happen. We’ve got men that are competing every day. Both sides are competing. That’s part of football. . . .

“I get to be headmaster, so they did [settle down]. “They understand. But I love the fire in both of them. Both of them are very competitive. That’s what you want.”

From an unaffiliated outsider’s perspective, it’s easy to look at the Browns already as a dangerous blend of big personalties with individual agendas.

Jackson says he has control over it, but he’s 1-31 the last two years and 9-39 (.188) when you throw in his year with the Raiders.

Both his coordinators have better records than that, with Williams going 17-31 (.354) in three years running the Bills and Haley 19-26 (.422) in parts of three with the Chiefs).

So whether they’re showing off for the cameras because they’re trying to inspire their players, or as an early audition tape for interim coach duties, or just because that’s who they are, it’s hard to see how it’s for the greater good of making an entire team better.