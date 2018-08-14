Tom Brady expects to play on Thursday night

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn’t play against Washington last week, but it looks like he will be back in the lineup for this week’s preseason game against an NFC East opponent.

Brady was on WEEI Tuesday morning and said that he “absolutely” plans to play against the Eagles on Thursday night. There was a report that Brady didn’t play last week because he was dealing with a sore back, which he didn’t directly confirm or deny while saying that he’s feeling well right now.

“I’m doing well,” Brady said. “I am doing really well. You always have little things that you’re working through.”

Brady had a lighter workload in some practices leading up to the preseason opener, but that has returned to normal in the last few days and it seems that it is all systems go for the Patriots quarterback this week.