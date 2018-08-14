Tom Brady not talking contract, expects more years in New England

Getty Images

There was a lot of talk about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s contract last week when word broke that the team added $5 million in incentives to his deal, but he wasn’t saying much about it on Tuesday.

Brady was asked about his contract during an appearance on WEEI Tuesday morning and said only that he’s happy to be a member of the Patriots.

“I’ve never talked about my contract and that’s never been the top priority for me, as you guys know,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I love being here, this community, this organization. I love winning and I love that my family has had a home for a long time.”

Brady said he expects New England to remain his home for a while longer as well. Brady’s said many times that he plans to continue playing for several more years and reiterated that he expects “be here next year and hopefully beyond” on Tuesday. Seeing that through will take further contract tweaks as Brady’s current deal is up after the 2019 season, but that shouldn’t prove too difficult if everyone remains on the same page.