Tom Brady says he and Bill Belichick share “priorities”

Not only is Tom Brady happy with his new contract adjustment, but he’s just tickled to be spending a 19th year with Bill Belichick.

While stories about the tension between the Patriots quarterback and coach simmered last season without reaching a full boil, Brady said during his interview on WEEI this morning that he and the coach were on the same page.

“I think our priorities are the same that they’ve always been, and I think that’s why we get along so well. We’re here to win,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It’s been a very professional environment he’s created, and I think I’m very lucky to be in that environment. I think he’s the best coach who ever coached in the NFL, and I feel very privileged to kind of be mentored by him as long as I have.”

Belichick was signing off the same sheet music yesterday during his appearance on the radio station, noting that all relationships will evolve as they approach the two-decade mark.

“We still do basically the same things we’ve done for quite a period of time now. I don’t see that changing,” Belichick said. “I have a good relationship with Tom. I have a lot of respect for Tom. We’ve won a lot of games together, and I hope we can win some more together. I know he feels the same way.”

You can practically feel the love jumping off the screen at you when you read quotes like that, and their marriage is certainly one of expedience. As long as the on-field success continues, all the side stories (like Brady’s trainer) will apparently remain just there, on the side.