Tom Brady sidesteps whether he still plans to play until he’s 45

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
AP

On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady told WEEI that he hopes to be with the Patriots “next year and hopefully beyond.” That means he’ll play at least until he’s 43.

So what about the longstanding claim that he’ll play until he’s 45? He was asked about that during a Tuesday media availability.

“You know, I think you always have short-term goals and long-term goals and this year’s the one I’m focused on and obviously I want to play for a long time so I’ve said that for a while,” Brady said. “Feel like I’m a broken record. You know, it’s really this year is the focus and this team. This team needs a great quarterback and you know, hopefully I can go out and be that.”

Brady, in my view, has pointed to 45 in the past because he doesn’t want to ever have a farewell year, for plenty of reasons. He doesn’t want to take the focus away from the team, and he doesn’t want the extra emotion that would come from having a serious of “lasts.” He just wants to be done when he’s done, and he doesn’t want it to be clear in advance that the train is pulling into the station.

There’s also another reality that quickly is becoming relevant, given his contractual status. When the time came to adjust Brady’s contract last week, the Patriots didn’t extend it. Meaning that he’s under contract only through 2019. Which means that when he says “hopefully beyond,” he’s referring to the inescapable reality that the Patriots still may decide to separate from Brady before Brady decides to separate from the game.

3 responses to “Tom Brady sidesteps whether he still plans to play until he’s 45

  2. “When the time came to adjust Brady’s contract last week, the Patriots didn’t extend it. Meaning that he’s under contract only through 2019. Which means that when he says “hopefully beyond,” he’s referring to the inescapable reality that the Patriots still may decide to separate from Brady before Brady decides to separate from the game.”

    Pure speculation and just like all the horse manure articles about the Pats in the offseason, likely has no basis in reality.

    There is only one factor here as to if he will play to 45 or not. Does his level of play stay high? Yes, he’ll keep playing. Does father time finally win the battle this year or one of the following seasons and his play drops off substantially? If not he’ll be done.

  3. It could be totally the opposite. Maybe it was Tommy that didn’t want to extend his contract. His final contract could fix all the previous breaks he cut the team. Like 1 final season for 10% ownership. Can that even be done? Something seems a little fishy, and we all know the Patriots will be the first one’s to stretch every rule, and break them when they stretch them too far.

