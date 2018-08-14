Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Checking in on the competition for tight end jobs with the Bills.

Will the Dolphins strike a deal with CB Bashaud Breeland?

Monday’s practice was frustrating for Patriots QB Tom Brady.

The Jets had a calmer practice on Monday.

Reviewing the Ravens offensive line’s play in the preseason opener.

WR Auden Tate is making his case for a spot on the Bengals.

Joel Bitonio‘s confidence is growing after the Browns moved him to left tackle.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt is aiming for a breakout season.

The Texans got a visit from former Colts coach Chuck Pagano.

Getting to know Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady.

Jaguars CB Tyler Patmon is in line for more work while Jalen Ramsey is suspended.

A look at the fight for backup running back work with the Titans.

Is QB Paxton Lynch on his way off the Broncos roster?

Tensions boiled over at Chiefs practice.

The Chargers hope G Forrest Lamp has recovered his explosiveness.

Raiders QB Connor Cook had a tough practice on Monday.

TE Rico Gathers will need more than acrobatic catches to make the Cowboys.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley tweaked his leg while making a remarkable catch.

WR Mack Hollins is doing extra work in hopes of building his portfolio with the Eagles.

Count Washington players among those unsure about the league’s new helmet rules.

Handing out awards for Bears training camp.

Could the Lions find a trading partner for RB Ameer Abdullah?

The Packers have gotten glimpses of TE Jimmy Graham‘s potential.

The Vikings haven’t settled on a third running back.

Falcons K Matt Bryant will try to kick on Wednesday.

Wrapping up Panthers training camp.

The Saints are emphasizing third down defense.

CB Brent Grimes is happy to be back at Buccaneers practice.

Assessing the Cardinals’ linebacker depth after Jeremy Cash‘s injury.

Will the Rams ask for more from their tight ends this season?

What sets 49ers rookie WR Richie James apart?

Things are going well for Seahawks TE Nick Vannett.