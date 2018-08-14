Washington cuts Orlando Scandrick five months after signing him

Getty Images

In March, Washington signed cornerback Orlando Scandrick. His tenure was a short one.

Washington has cut Scandrick, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Scandrick just pocketed a $1 million signing bonus five months ago, but apparently he didn’t look as good in training camp as some of the young cornerbacks on the roster, and so the team decided to move on quickly. He is not owed any more guaranteed money.

The 31-year-old Scandrick was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2008 and had played his entire career in Dallas before Washington signed him. Last year he started 11 games for the Cowboys, but they cut him this offseason. Now he’ll attempt to find a new team, less than a month before the start of the regular season.