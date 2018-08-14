Washington defensive backs give Terrelle Pryor an earful

AP

A fight involving Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor hasn’t happened (yet) during joint practices with his former team in Washington, but it’s definitely come close to fisticuffs — and still could.

Check out this video of Tuesday action, featuring Pryor being stopped from making a catch, an uproar among Washington defensive players in the aftermath of the play, and at the tail end of the clip Washington safety D.J. Swearinger approaching Pryor, cocking a fist, and making Pryor flinch.

Chatter regarding a potential brouhaha first emerged in June, when Washington linebacker Zach Brown suggested that the defense would have something special for their former teammate, who apparently was protected against contact when playing in D.C. Sunday’s rash of fights seemed to be unrelated to Pryor.

Before the two teams go their separate ways, maybe more fights will happen. And they won’t go their separate ways until Thursday night, after a nationally-televised game between the two teams concludes.