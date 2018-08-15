Adam Gase wants Kenyan Drake to keep cool on the field

AP

Running back Kenyan Drake avoided the same fate as defensive tackle Gabe Wright following a scuffle at Dolphins practice this week, but his continued presence on the roster came with a dressing down from head coach Adam Gase.

Gase said he “lost my cool a little bit” about Drake getting into a fight because Drake had been ejected from the team’s Week 17 game last year against the Bills. Gase said it was the first thing that popped into his head and that he wants Drake to keep a cooler head moving forward.

“It’s a little harder to call plays when he’s out of the game or he’s not even available,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “We talked about that and at the same time, I think he has a clear understanding of we’re counting on him. There’s a lot of people that if he’s not in the game or he’s not on the sideline or we don’t have him because he’s either ejected or he gets hurt because of something like that, he’s letting a lot of people down. I think that hit him to where he understands.”

Drake, who had come to Senorise Perry‘s defense in this week’s fight, said he did get Gase’s message “to think about the future actions of what you do” even if the intent is to help out a teammate.