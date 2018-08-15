Adam Gotsis said he always had “faith in the legal system, faith in the Lord”

AP

Broncos coach Vance Joseph informed Adam Gotsis of the good news after practice: The Fulton County (Georgia) District Attorney’s office has dropped​ a rape case against the defensive end.

“I’m just relieved that everything has been taken care of,” Gotsis said, via quotes distributed by the team. “You’ve got faith in the legal system, faith in the Lord and family and friends. [I had] great support from everyone around me: Broncos, friends, family. Just glad that it’s over with and I can just focus on football now.”

Gotsis, who played at Georgia Tech, was arrested in March after a woman accused him of raping her in 2013. A five-month investigation followed, but the Fulton County D.A. said in a statement Wednesday “the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case.”

“It was frustrating at times,” Gotsis said. “It’s harder when you’re alone, and you’re really not in the building. When you’re in the building, you’re so caught up in football and everything. It’s more when you’re alone and stuff and you’re thinking about it, but that’s what you’ve got the friends and family for—to support you when you’ve got no one else.”

Gotsis said he does not anticipate punishment from the league.