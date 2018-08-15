Alex Okafor injured in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

The Saints are crossing their fingers and hoping for the best news possible on Alex Okafor. The defensive end, coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon that prematurely ended his 2017 season, went down in Wednesday’s practice, via multiple reports.

He limped off under his own power, and the extent of the injury is unknown.

Okafor played only 10 games last season but made 4.5 sacks, a career-high 43 tackles and forced two fumbles.

The Saints signed him to a two-year deal in the offseason, confident he could return to form. Indeed, Okafor’s rehab was right on track before Wednesday’s injury.