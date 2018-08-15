Bills claim Albert Havili off waivers, waive Marquavius Lewis

Getty Images

The Bills claimed defensive lineman Albert Havili off waivers from the Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

The team waived defensive tackle Marquavius Lewis with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Havili made 12 sacks during his career at Eastern Washington, including seven as a senior. He set a freshman record with 61 tackles.

Lewis made 93 tackles during the 2015-16 seasons at South Carolina. He originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he was on and off the team’s practice squad last season.