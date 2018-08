Getty Images

The Bills needed some fullback depth, and made a roster move Wednesday.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, the Bills signed fullback Sam Rogers.

They made the roster spot for him by waiving/injured fullback Zach Olstad, who had an ankle injury.

Rogers was a sixth-round pick of the Rams last year, and spent the season on their practice squad. Olstad was an undrafted rookie from Winona State.