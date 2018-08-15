Bradley Chubb is the favorite for defensive rookie of the year

AP

The Browns passed twice on pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Vegas thinks they may regret it, at least for 2018.

According to Bovada, Chubb is the favorite to become the defensive rookie of the year. HIs odds are listed at 4-1.

The list runs very deep, with 28 candidates. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has 11-2 odds. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is 19-2. Dolphins cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chargers safety Derwin James, and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward are each 14-1.

Here’s an intriguing option, given the 40-1 payoff: Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes. A late-round pick who slid due to off-field concerns, Hughes has the potential to get noticed for what he does defensively, especially since he may contribute in the return game.

During a recent visit to Vikings training camp, #PFTPM asked Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to identify one player people aren’t talking about whom they will be talking about during or after the 2018 season, and Zimmer (after listing various already-recognizable names) identified Hughes.

It’s not a stretch. When he’s on the field, he’ll likely be tested aggressively, given the presence of cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.