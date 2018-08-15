Browns add some defensive tackle depth

Getty Images

The Browns signed a defensive tackle, but not the biggest name they checked out today.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns added undrafted rookie Blaine Woodson, who spent some time in 49ers camp.

That was their only transaction, which means they’re taking a pass for now on Johnathan Hankins.

The Ohio State product worked out for them today as well, and the team has “no immediate plans” to sign him.

Hankins was cut by the Colts this offseason, a year into the three-year, $30 million deal he signed in 2017.