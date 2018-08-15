Cardinals bring back Harlan Miller

Getty Images

The Cardinals have brought one of their 2016 draft picks back to the organization.

Safety Harlan Miller signed a deal to return to the Cardinals on Wednesday. Miller was a sixth-round pick in 2016 and was released in May of this year.

Miller shuttled between the active roster and practice squad during his first two years in Arizona. He played in seven games, starting twice, and recorded 13 tackles and an interception.

The Cardinals recently added veteran safety Tre Boston to a group that also includes Antoine Bethea, Budda Baker and Rudy Ford.

Cornerback Lou Young III was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.