Colts looking at second-rounder Braden Smith at tackle

The Colts used first- and second-round picks on guards, in hopes of stabilizing the offensive line so Anderw Luck’s comeback wouldn’t be a moot point.

And while they might have two starters from those two picks, it may not be at the position they envisioned.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, second-rounder Braden Smith has been working at right tackle lately, because of a combination of injury and opportunity.

“I mean, I think he has good feet,” Colts coach Frank Reich said of Smith as a tackle. “He is smart, and he understands the game. He’s shown an aptitude. Position versatility — it’s a little bit different. There are times I can see, especially early on, that he hasn’t played out there much, but is getting better.”

While they thought he’d end up playing right guard, the tackle spot became an option when veteran free agent pickup Austin Howard underwhelmed them. Howard didn’t even start the preseason opener, as they looked at newcomer J’Marcus Webb there. But Smith offers a younger option, and an intriguing one as they hope to settle the line.

Veteran Anthony Castonzo will remain at left tackle (though he’s missed time with a hamstring issue), but first-rounder Quenton Nelson is making the left guard spot his own, incumbent Ryan Kelly‘s at center, and free agent Matt Slauson is working at right guard. If Smith proves to be a reliable option on the outside, the Colts may have the kind of line their quarterback has needed for years.