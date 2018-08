Getty Images

The Cowboys added some wide receiver depth, with a strong NFL lineage.

The team announced the signing of wideout Dres Anderson. To make room for him on the roster, they released defensive end Joby Saint Fleur.

Anderson was just released by the Colts this week. He has spent time with the 49ers, Bears, Texans, and Washington.

He’s the son of former Rams wideout Flipper Anderson, who spent 10 years in the NFL.