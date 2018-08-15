DeAndre Hopkins, Jimmie Ward scuffle at joint Texans-49ers practice

AP

When asked about how he’d handle any fights during joint practices with the 49ers this week, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said that he and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan agreed that any player who did something that would get them ejected from game would be ejected from the practice.

That edict was put to the test on Wednesday. Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward got into it at the end of a play with Hopkins’ helmet coming off and, as captured by Alex Radow of KPRC, both players throwing punches at one another.

O’Brien said at his press conference that it was “ridiculous” and Hopkins was sent inside after the fracas. Ward didn’t leave the field, but only worked on the side for the rest of the day.

“It’s a missed opportunity for both team to miss having guys of that caliber on field,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said, via Stefano Fusaro of ESPN.

The two teams will practice again on Thursday before playing a game on Saturday.