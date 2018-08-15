Eli Manning not biting on Jalen Ramsey barbs

AP

After Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey aired his grievances against quarterbacks in an interview with GQ, it’s natural that the quarterbacks he slighted will be asked to respond.

And Giants quarterback Eli Manning responded exactly the way you’d expect him to.

Via Scott Thompson of SNY, Manning was asked about Ramsey saying: “I won’t say Eli’s good.”

The veteran quarterback initially replied “no comment” before dropping in a joking “Who?”

Ramsey did offer kinder words for the connection Manning has developed with Odell Beckham, directing most of the praise toward the wide receiver.

If nothing else, Ramsey has made himself a target for that connection, as Manning and Beckham will face him in the regular season opener.