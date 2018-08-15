Gareon Conley eager to see game action again

Getty Images

When Gareon Conley strained his hip July 27, the prognosis was a four-week rehab. He came back in two, prompting Jon Gruden to say the second-year corner came back “faster than anyone expected.”

Conley has participated in all three practices this week, and he wants to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams.

“I’m expecting to play,” Conley said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s ultimately up to coaches, but that’s my plan. . . .I’m definitely looking forward to that, playing against somebody else for the first time in almost a year.”

Conley had no history of injuries in college. But his professional resume is filled with nothing but injuries. A shin injury kept him out most of his rookie season and a groin issue forced him to sit out two minicamp practices.

“The first day at camp I felt really good after my last injury, so getting another one was really frustrating,” Conley said. “All the coaches and teammates kept me high. That definitely helped.”

Conley, the 24th overall pick last season, is expected to start along with Rashaan Melvin. The Raiders also have Leon Hall and Daryl Worley at the position.