Gronk says with wise investments, he has more money than he’s made

AP

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is sometimes viewed as a meathead, but he’s smart when it comes to money.

Gronkowski, who has made about $45 million in his NFL career, told Maverick Carter that his net worth is more than that because he lives off his endorsement money and he’s made more in investments than he’s spent.

“If you see my NFL money, how much I’ve made — I got way more than that, baby,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski said that although he and his brothers made it to the NFL, their parents never allowed them to just be dumb jocks.

“They hounded us on school,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski said it’s now well known around the NFL that he’s smart with money, to the point that he gets questions from younger players who want to know how to manage their money.